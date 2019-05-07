Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan have a boy

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a file photo.

WINDSOR The Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, gave birth to a boy yesterday.

The baby, seventh-in-line to the British throne, "is absolutely to die for", the elated new father told reporters.

In a formal announcement on their official Instagram account, the royal couple said they "welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz" (3.2 kg).

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

"More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

The couple, officially titled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have previously said they intended to keep the plans for the arrival of the new royal private.

That would contrast with Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose newborns were immediately shown off by the couple in front of the world's media.