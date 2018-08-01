British couple jailed for trying to force daughter to marry her cousin

A British couple was on Monday jailed for trying to force their daughter to marry her first cousin in Bangladesh.

The husband and wife had threatened to kill their daughter, then 18, if she did not do it, reported British media.

The pair were convicted in May of using violence, threats or coercion to force their daughter into marriage.

On Monday, the father was sentenced to 41/2 years jail and the mother to 3 1/2 years. Nobody in the case can be named.

In 2016, the daughter was taken out of college and told she was going on a holiday to Bangladesh to visit relatives, reported the Guardian.

But when they arrived, she learnt she was to marry her first cousin. When she refused, her father hit her and said he would slit her throat and "chop her up in 18 seconds", the court heard.

"I thought it was disgusting because it was my first cousin and stood my ground," said the victim, who is now 20.

According to the BBC, she managed to alert the police through her boyfriend in Leeds.

Days before her marriage was due to take place, she was rescued by the British High Commission, with the operation involving armed police.

In a statement read in court on Monday, she described how she had assumed a new identity and lived in fear of her family.

She also wanted other girls to know that forcing someone to marry is wrong.

"I want to be able to hold my head high knowing that I stood up for what is right... I will not live in shame. I am now free."