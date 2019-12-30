British govt sorry after publishing addresses

LONDON: The British government accidentally published online the home and work addresses of more than 1,000 New Year's Honours recipients including singer Sir Elton John, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The version of the New Year Honours 2020 list that contained the addresses was taken down from the website "as soon as possible", and the Cabinet Office apologised to those affected, the BBC cited a government spokesman as saying.

Britain has recognised its film-directing and cricketing stars in the honours list, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd.

Elton John, who was knighted in 1998, becomes a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music.

British-born Australian singer and actress Newton-John, 71, is probably best-known for the 1978 musical Grease in which she sang the duet You're the One that I Want with John Travolta, which became one of the world's best-selling singles.

Mendes, 54, directed the Skyfall and Spectre James Bond movies, while McQueen, 50, won the 2014 Best Picture Oscar for his film 12 Years A Slave.

He becomes a Knight Bachelor, awarded by the Foreign Office in recognition of outstanding service to Britain internationally and overseas.

Lloyd, 75, was a middle-order batsman and captain of the West Indies between 1974 and 1985 at a time when the team reached the peak of its powers.

The New Year's Honours have been awarded since Queen Victoria's reign in the 19th century and aim to recognise not just well-known figures, but those who have contributed to national life through often selfless and unsung contributions over many years.

The twice-yearly honours list is released on the Queen's official birthday in June and at the end of each year.