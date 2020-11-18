British hero in China

Beijing authorities yesterday praised a British diplomat who was filmed jumping into a river in southern China to save a drowning student, a rare warm moment between two countries at loggerheads over human rights.

Britain's mission in Chongqing said on Monday that Consul General Stephen Ellison, 61, leapt into action at the weekend to save a woman who had fallen into the river, AFP reported. The video on Chinese social media was viewed more than 170 million times and shows Mr Ellison rescuing the woman, who was floating face down.