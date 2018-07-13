British PM May publishes blueprint for relations with EU after Brexit

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May published her blueprint for relations with the European Union after Brexit yesterday, putting at its core a plan for a free trade area for goods that has angered many in her party.

In a long-awaited White Paper policy document, her government said its negotiating position had "evolved" but that it was sticking to its principles for Brexit, the biggest shift in Britain's foreign and trading policy in decades.

The 98-page document, which caused the resignations of two of her top ministers earlier this week, suggests the government is hoping to retain close ties with the bloc, participating in its agencies for chemicals, aviation and medicines.

Even before publication, it did not get a ringing endorsement from US President Donald Trump, who said in Brussels he was not sure Mrs May's new approach was what Britain voted for in a 2016 referendum.

There was one major shift - for Britain's huge financial services sector, with the government abandoning plans for close trading ties favoured by the City of London in favour of a deal that offers flexibility but more limited market access.

"Leaving the European Union involves challenge and opportunity. We need to rise to the challenge and grasp the opportunities," Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, appointed to his position on Monday, wrote in the foreword of the document.

"This is the right approach - for both the UK and for the EU. The White Paper sets out in detail how it would work."

With less than nine months before Britain is due to leave the bloc, Mrs May has been under pressure from businesses, EU officials and her own lawmakers to spell out her negotiating position to unblock the all-but-stalled Brexit talks.

She thrashed out an agreement at her Chequers country residence on Friday, but that was quickly undermined when two of her leading ministers, and Brexit campaigners, quit their jobs in protest at her plan to keep close trade ties.