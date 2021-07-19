World

British PM, minister to self-isolate after exposure to Covid-19 case

British PM, minister to self-isolate after exposure to Covid-19 case
British Prime Minister Boris JohnsonPHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
British PM, minister to self-isolate after exposure to Covid-19 case
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak
Jul 19, 2021 06:00 am

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will both self-isolate in line with national guidance, dropping heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.

Both had been exposed to a person with Covid-19.

The U-turn comes a day after Health Minister Sajid Javid said he had tested positive, and at a time when the government's coronavirus response is under intense scrutiny.

Almost all remaining restrictions in England will be lifted today despite a surge in infections as ministers put their faith in the vaccine programme.

Cases are rising by more than 50,000 a day, and hundreds of thousands of Britons are being asked to self-isolate for 10 days, causing havoc for employers and parents. - REUTERS

Thai protesters rally against govt despite Covid curbs
World

Thai protesters rally against govt despite Covid curbs

Related Stories

Record Covid-19 deaths among Indonesia's doctors in July

Malaysia sees record virus deaths, warns against Hari Raya Haji travel

Facebook to Biden: We are not killing people by allowing false claims

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD