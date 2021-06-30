British Prime Minister slams harassment of medical adviser by ‘thugs’

LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday condemned the "despicable" harassment of the government's top medical adviser, Professor Chris Whitty, after footage emerged on social media of two men grabbing him on the shoulders as he walked down the street.

Jeering loudly and grinning at the camera, the men are seen in the film, published on Twitter, manhandling Prof Whitty, 55, a well-known official due to his regular appearances at coronavirus pandemic briefings.

They hold onto him before he manages to break free and walk away across the road looking shaken.

Mr Johnson said the incident was "despicable".

"I condemn the behaviour of these thugs," he said on Twitter. "Our hard-working public servants should not have to face this kind of intimidation on our streets, and we will not tolerate it."

Police said the matter was being investigated. It was not clear from the footage when the incident took place.