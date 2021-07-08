British teen killed two women in devil's deal to win lottery

LONDON: A British teenager was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering two sisters, as part of a pact he believed he had made with demonic forces to kill at least six women every six months in exchange for a lottery win.

Danyal Hussein, now 19, stabbed to death Ms Bibaa Henry, 46, and Ms Nicole Smallman, 27, in a park in London in June last year after they had celebrated Ms Henry's birthday, the police said.

Hussein had carried out the murders to fulfil his side of a "contract" with the demon Mighty King Lucifuge Rofocale, which he signed using his blood, promising to "perform a minimum of six sacrifices every six months for as long as I am free and physically capable", the police said.

Hussein wrote that he hoped his reward would be to "win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot". The police found three lottery tickets he had bought after the murders.

"I am totally convinced... that he would have gone on to commit more murders," Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, who led the investigation, said.

Ms Henry and Ms Smallman had gone to Wembley's Fryent Park to celebrate with friends but stayed alone into the early hours. They took 150 photos, with the last "haunting" picture showing them looking sideways at what police believe was the arrival of Hussein.

He stabbed Ms Henry eight times and Ms Smallman suffered 28 wounds, Chief Insp Harding said. Hussein then dragged the bodies into woodland where they were found the next day.