British variant of coronavirus up to 100% more deadly: Study

LONDON: A highly infectious variant of Covid-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is between 30 per cent and 100 per cent more deadly than previous strains, researchers said yesterday.

In a study that compared death rates among people in Britain infected with the new Sars-CoV-2 variant, known as B117, against those infected with other strains, scientists said the new variant had "significantly higher" mortality.

The B117 variant was first detected in Britain last September and has since been found in more than 100 countries. It has 23 mutations in its genetic code - a relatively high number of changes - and some of these have made it far more able to spread.

British scientists say it is about 40 per cent to 70 per cent more transmissible than previously dominant circulating coronavirus variants.

In the British study, published in the British Medical Journal yesterday, infection with the new variant led to 227 deaths in a sample of 54,906 Covid-19 patients, compared with 141 among the same number of patients infected with other variants.

"Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly, this makes B117 a threat that should be taken seriously," said researcher Robert Challen from Exeter University who co-led the research.

Meanwhile, US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly said yesterday that its combination antibody therapy to fight Covid-19 reduced the risk of hospitalisation and death by 87 per cent in a study of more than 750 high-risk Covid-19 patients.

It is the second large, late-stage study to show that combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, is effective at treating mild to moderate cases.

DOSE

The previous study, which published data in January, used a higher dose and reduced risk of hospitalisation by 70 per cent.

"I expect this data to continue to drive more utilisation of the antibodies," said chief scientific officer Daniel Skovronsky at Eli Lilly.

"We have few other diseases where we have drugs that can offer this magnitude of benefit."

US regulators authorised the combination therapy in February for use in patients aged 12 and over with a high risk of developing serious complications.