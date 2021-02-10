British variant of virus is rapidly spreading in US: Study

WASHINGTON : A coronavirus variant first identified in Britain is rapidly spreading in the US, threatening to bring a surge of new cases as its prevalence doubles roughly every 10 days, according to a new study.

The paper was posted online on Sunday and has not been peer reviewed yet, but it does offer the most comprehensive look at the rise of B117 in the country hit hardest by the pandemic.

Scientists led by researchers at The Scripps Research Institute analysed half a million test samples collected across the country since last summer.

They found the variant was introduced at multiple points into the US in November last year, and while currently low in overall frequency, it is set to become the dominant form of the virus by next month.

The team added that transmission rate was at least 35 per cent to 45 per cent higher than more common variants, and its prevalence is doubling every week and a half.

"B117 is much more contagious - so it can quickly overwhelm a nation," Brown University School of Public Health dean Ashish Jha tweeted in response to the paper.

The US has had the world's largest outbreak, with more than 27 million cases and 460,000 deaths, but its last wave peaked around Jan 8 and infections have been dropping.

The best defence against emerging variant strains is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top US infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

He said while it was reasonable to think about studying the efficacy of Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines as a one-dose regimen in light of supply constraints, such a study would take months to complete.

Dr Fauci continued to encourage people get two doses of the vaccine.

The optimal "approach would be to continue with getting as many people on their first dose as possible but also making sure that people on time get their second dose", he said.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said she advises people to continue wearing masks and that states not relax mask-wearing rules.