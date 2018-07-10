British woman dies after Novichok nerve agent poisoning

LONDON: British police yesterday said they could not rule out further contamination after a 44-year-old mother of three died in southwest England following exposure to the nerve agent Novichok.

"I simply cannot offer any guarantees," Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the head of Britain's counter-terror police, which is leading the investigation, told reporters, emphasising that public health authorities had said the risk was "low".

Ms Dawn Sturgess died on Sunday and her 45-year-old partner Charlie Rowley is critically ill in hospital after the two collapsed at Mr Rowley's home near Salisbury on Saturday.

Salisbury is where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the same Soviet-made toxin four months ago.

They have since recovered.

Britain blamed Russia for the poisoning - a charge strongly denied by Moscow.

Mr Basu said the two "must have got a high dose" and police were seeking a "container" they are believed to have handled.