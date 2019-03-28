Brunei: Adultery, gay sex subject to death by stoning

KUALA LUMPUR Adultery and gay sex in Brunei will be subject to death by stoning from next week, authorities said, under a strict syariah law that has been on hold for four years amid heavy criticism.

Rights groups reacted in horror yesterday to the latest hardline move from the resource-rich nation, which practises a stricter brand of Islam than its neighbours Malaysia and Indonesia.

The tiny sultanate will implement the harsh new penal code - which also prescribes amputation of a hand and foot for theft - next Wednesday.

Homosexuality is already illegal in Brunei but it will now become a capital offence.

The law applies only to Muslims.

The new penalty for theft is amputation of the right hand for a first offence, and the left foot for a second offence.

Amnesty International yesterday urged Brunei to "immediately halt" implementing the new penalties.

"To legalise such cruel and inhuman penalties is appalling of itself," Brunei researcher Rachel Chhoa-Howard said in a statement.

"Some of the potential 'offences' should not even be deemed crimes at all, including consensual sex between adults of the same gender."