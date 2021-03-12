World

Bus falls into ravine in West Java, killing 27, including students

The bus was negotiating a dim and twisty road when it plummeted down the ravine. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 12, 2021 06:00 am

JAKARTA: A bus carrying dozens of pilgrims plunged down a steep ravine on Indonesia's Java island, killing at least 27 people including junior high school students, the authorities said yesterday.

Rescuers worked through the night using cranes to pluck injured survivors from the wreckage after the fatal crash late on Wednesday in West Java's Sumedang district. The bus carrying 66 passengers had been travelling on a winding, poorly lit road when it tumbled down the 20m ravine.

The driver and teenage passengers were among the dead, while 39 people survived the accident.

The authorities said they were probing the cause of the accident.

The bus was returning to the town of Subang from a religious pilgrimage site in West Java. - AFP

