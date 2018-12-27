Bus hijacker kills 8 people, injures 22 in China

The 22 wounded passengers have been taken to local hospitals.

BEIJING Eight people were killed and 22 injured after a hijacked bus crashed into pedestrians in east China's Fujian province on Tuesday, state media reported.

A hijacker carrying a knife has been detained and is being investigated by local police, state television CGTN said.

The incident happened in the afternoon in the city of Longyan, the local Minxi Ribao newspaper reported. A policeman was among those confirmed dead.

In a video posted by Duowei news, a Chinese media outlet based in the US, several injured people were shown lying on the street near a crashed bus, its front badly damaged.

It also showed police wrestling a person to the ground. Blood could also be seen on the steps of the bus, which had been stopped in the middle of a road.

State-run news agency Xinhua reported the suspect was a 48-year-old local man surnamed Qiu.

He had attacked a female passenger before taking control of the bus, Duowei reported.

Police said that on the day of the attack, the suspect had quarrelled with a local official who had visited his home, adding that the pair had a long history of conflict, according to the Xinhua report.

The 22 wounded were taken to local hospitals, with one person being treated for "serious injures", Xinhua said.

China has suffered a spate of similar incidents this year.