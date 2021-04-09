Bus torched in Belfast bedlam

Leaders in Northern Ireland yesterday condemned days of violent unrest stemming from the territory's pro-British community, including a petrol-bomb attack on Wednesday in the capital Belfast on a moving bus which injured the driver, AFP reported. The British and Irish governments also denounced the latest unrest, which has erupted amid anger over apparent economic dislocation as a result of Brexit and existing tensions between the pro-British unionist and pro-Irish nationalist communities. On Wednesday, gates were set alight on a "peace line" - walls separating both communities - as crowds threw petrol bombs over the wall. Over 50 police officers have been injured in the attacks so far.