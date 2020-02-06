Buttigieg has narrow Iowa lead on Sanders in Democratic race

DES MOINES, IOWA Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg held a narrow lead over Mr Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses, and former US vice-president Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 71 per cent of precincts reporting.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren placed third in the results, released a day after Iowans poured into more than 1,600 public locations to begin the five-month process of picking a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump for November's election.

Mr Buttigieg, the moderate 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had 26.8 per cent of state delegate equivalents, the data traditionally reported to determine the winner. Mr Sanders, a US senator, had 25.2 per cent, while his fellow progressive, Ms Warren, was at 18.4 per cent and Mr Biden at 15.5 per cent.

Mr Buttigieg, who would be the first gay US president if elected, has argued it is time for a new generation of leaders and his lack of experience in Washington makes him an ideal candidate to break the partisan gridlock.

Speaking to supporters in Laconia, New Hampshire, after the first results were announced, he recalled he began the race a year ago with four staff members, no name recognition and no money.

"A campaign that some said should have no business even making this attempt, has taken its place at the front of this race to replace the current president with a better vision for the future," Mr Buttigieg said.