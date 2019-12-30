Cairo brews a cup record
The depiction of ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun's death mask made
of 7,260 cups of coffee drew a crowd in Giza on Saturday, AFP reported.
Set up in front of the newly-built Grand Egyptian Museum on
the south-western outskirts of the capital Cairo, it set a new
Guinness World Record for the largest mosaic made of coffee cups,
Xinhua reported. The 60 sq m mosaic beat the 2012 world record set in the US depicting Elvis Presley's face with 5,642 coffee cups with a total area of 37.24 sq m.
