Cairo brews a cup record

The depiction of ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun's death mask made

of 7,260 cups of coffee drew a crowd in Giza on Saturday, AFP reported.

Set up in front of the newly-built Grand Egyptian Museum on

the south-western outskirts of the capital Cairo, it set a new

Guinness World Record for the largest mosaic made of coffee cups,

Xinhua reported. The 60 sq m mosaic beat the 2012 world record set in the US depicting Elvis Presley's face with 5,642 coffee cups with a total area of 37.24 sq m.