California's coronavirus cases so high, the state is 5th worldwide

Family members of graduates of a high school in Whittier, California, were required to stay in their cars as the students were handed their diplomas.

CHICAGO: California reported a record increase of more than 11,800 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally of county data.

If the US state were a country, it would rank fifth in the world for total cases. With nearly 400,000 cases, it would be behind only the United States, Brazil, India and Russia.

This is the first time California has reported more than 10,000 new infections since setting a record with 10,861 cases on July 14.

Florida has reported more than 10,000 new cases a day for the last six days in a row and Texas has reported more than 10,000 cases for five out of the last seven days.

California's daily increases have already surpassed the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the height of the pandemic there.

The biggest outbreak in the state is in Los Angeles County, which has nearly 160,000 total cases as of Monday.

To combat the pandemic, California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is shutting down the state again.

In addition to closing bars, he ordered restaurants, movie theatres, zoos and museums to cease indoor operations.

Gyms, churches and hair salons must close in the 30 hardest-hit counties.

California is home to tech companies in Silicon Valley, Hollywood movie studios and the Disneyland Resort.

Disney has indefinitely suspended plans to reopen the theme park, but it did reopen Disney World in Florida on July 11.

The US on Monday recorded more than 60,000 new cases for the seventh consecutive day, Johns Hopkins University reported .

With another 488 deaths and 61,288 cases registered in 24 hours, the country has a total of 140,922 deaths and 3.82 million cases, the Baltimore-based university said .

President Donald Trump on Monday finally spoke out in favour of mask-wearing - a marked change of tune as polls show him headed for election disaster in November.

"Many people say it is patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," Mr Trump wrote.