Cameron Highlands by-election turns nasty

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The campaigning for a parliamentary seat in the Cameron Highlands by-election has taken a nasty turn.

A poster making the rounds on social media claims the Democratic Action Party (DAP) "killed" the late firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

DAP candidate M. Manogaran, whose party is a component of the ruling Pakatan Harapan, showed pictures of the smear poster during a press conference at Taman Sedia, The Star reported.

The poster juxtaposed Mr Manogaran's photo with that of Mr Muhammad Adib, while the word "Hindu" and "Draf" were positioned underneath "DAP", along with the words "Bunuh Adib" (killed Adib) dripping with blood.

Mr Manogaran said the poster was an offence under Section 9 of the Election Offences Act, because it used religion to insult or falsely accuse a candidate. He called for the Election Commission to take appropriate action, The Star reported.

But the former Teluk Intan MP said he had not made a police report about the matter.

He said he and his party had been the target of unrelenting false accusations of a racial and religious nature by Barisan Nasional, and called on Barisan candidate Ramli to make a stand on whether he supported the false racial and religious accusations.

"I see the statements are also issued by the Pahang Mentri Besar, not by the candidate. Who is actually contesting?" Mr Manogaran asked.

Mr Muhammad Adib was critically injured during a riot at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Selangor in late November last year. He died after fighting for his life for nearly a month, and was hailed as a hero.