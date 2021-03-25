Capitalism and greed gave Britain its vaccine success: Johnson

LONDON : Capitalism and greed gave Britain its success in vaccinating its population, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers in a closed meeting, a remark that could rile Brussels at a time when Britain faces a European Union (EU) threat to block vaccine imports.

"The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed, my friends," The Sun newspaper quoted Mr Johnson as telling Conservative lawmakers in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson then tried to row back and said: "Actually, I regret saying it" and asked lawmakers repeatedly to "forget I said that".

Britain has so far mounted the fastest Covid-19 vaccine programme of any big country. But it now finds its programme threatened by the EU, which has been far slower in rolling out vaccines and faces a third wave of infections.

BLOCK EXPORTS

The European Commission was scheduled yesterday to extend powers to block exports, a move that could hit supply of doses bound for Britain.

Downing Street declined to comment on Mr Johnson's remarks when contacted by Reuters.

The greed comment, according to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, was apparently a joke about one of his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Whip Mark Spencer, who was gobbling a cheese and pickle sandwich while the prime minister spoke.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who was not at the meeting, said she was talking about the success of pharmaceutical companies in developing a vaccine shot in record time.

Meanwhile, Britain on Tuesday marked the anniversary of its first coronavirus lockdown with a minute's silence in tribute to the more than 126,000 people who have died - one of the world's worst tolls.

The National Day of Reflection saw the silence observed in Parliament and across the UK at noon, followed by bells ringing to mourn the dead and honour front-line health workers.