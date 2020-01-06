Celebrities raise millions for firefighters

Firefighters struggling against the strong wind in an effort to secure some houses near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales.

MELBOURNE Actors, pop stars and Britain's royal family have stepped in to offer support for victims of Australia's unprecedented bush fires, helping to raise millions for firefighting services and wildlife shelters.

Yesterday, Australian actress Nicole Kidman pledged a $500,000 donation on behalf of her family to New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

"Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," Kidman wrote, next to a link to a national firefighting donation page.

On Saturday, Britain's Queen Elizabeth joined grandsons William and Harry in expressing shock at the fires, and sent their thanks to the firefighters who risk their lives to save others.

GOFUNDME

A GoFundMe page set up by Australian comedian Celeste Barber, who has family near the bush fire-hit town of Eden, had raised A$20 million (S$19 million) for the NSW Rural Fire Service as yesterday.

US pop singer Pink pledged a $500,000 donation to local fire services that were "battling so hard on the frontlines".

Iggy Azalea, a rapper who was raised in NSW, called for donations to a local wildlife shelter on Instagram. By early yesterday, it had raised almost A$100,000.

These donations add to those made by actor Russell Crowe and tech entrepreneur Mike Cannon-Brookes of Atlassian software company, said Crowe on Instagram.