Central Kalimantan declares state of emergency over forest fires

Firefighters trying to extinguish forest fires at the Sebangau National Park area in Central Kalimantan province last year. Indonesia is bracing itself for its annual fire season.

JAKARTA: Indonesia's third largest province declared a state of emergency from yesterday after identifying more than 700 fires as the nation braces for its annual fire season.

The declaration comes as Indonesia scales back protection for some of the world's most important tropical forests.

The team that identifies fires and helps put them out has seen its budget halved due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, an Environment Ministry official told Reuters last month.

INCREASED PATROLS

The province of Central Kalimantan said the state of emergency will run until Sept 28.

The level of emergency is at the first "alert" stage that calls for increased patrols and early extinguishing efforts.

"Efforts to mitigate forest fires are under way because almost every region in Central Kalimantan has entered the dry season in July," said Mr Alpius Patanan, an official with the province's disaster mitigation agency.

Head of the Greenpeace forest campaign in Indonesia Kiki Taufik said the budget cuts could result in more dangerous fires and communities left to fight them on their own.

"Fire hot spots could potentially be bigger and spread to remote peat land areas, especially in the burned areas from 2019 that are not yet restored," he said. "And the haze could be potentially thicker or similar to last year's."

Indonesia is the world's largest producer of palm oil and each year fires are linked to slash-and-burn practices used to clear areas for palm oil cultivation. Last year's fires were particularly damaging, with 1.6 million ha of forest and peatland burned.

Much of the country's palm oil is grown in forest-rich Kalimantan, also known as Indonesian Borneo as well as on the island of Sumatra.