Chaos after Najib pleads not guilty to CBT, abuse of power

Actress Elly Suriaty (third from left) escorted out of the Kuala Lumpur High Court by police after she sparked off protests against Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas.

A group of supporters of former prime minister Najib Razak created such a ruckus that Malaysia's Attorney-General was forced to cancel a press conference at a Kuala Lumpur court yesterday.

Mr Tommy Thomas had finished court proceedings against Najib, who pleaded not guilty to abuse of power and three counts of criminal breach of trust, when chaos erupted.

The charges relate to some RM42 million (S$14 million) of funds that allegedly went from 1Malaysia Development Berhad unit SRC into Najib's personal bank account.

The rowdy crowd began chanting "Bahasa Malaysia" when Mr Thomas began speaking in English instead of the national language.

There were also shouts of "Melayu" and "Hidup Melayu", a cheer championing Malays, as well as chants to release Najib, reported The Straits Times.

The increasingly agitated crowd drowned out the public prosecutor's voice, and he was escorted away for his safety.

According to the Malay Mail Online, a local actress, Ms Ellie Suriaty Omar, is believed to be the instigator of the chants.

She had her identity card taken by police personnel who were trying to reinstate calm outside the courthouse.

In a press conference held later within the court building, Mr Thomas said: "I am a little surprised. I was expecting questions from the press.

"I never expected that (the commotion). Hopefully, it was recorded and uploaded online for posterity so that everyone can make up their mind (about what happened)," he said.

Mr Thomas, who leads the 12-member prosecution team in Najib's trial, has been criticised for supposedly having a weak command of Bahasa Malaysia, Reuters reported.

He himself has admitted that he has to "brush up" on his command of the national language.

"The trouble is with private practice, which I had for 42 years, dealings with clients, basically commercial clients and documents... I have neglected my Bahasa. I promise to brush it up," he was quoted as saying.

Speaking about the case, Mr Thomas said he expected more reports from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating wrongdoing at the fund.

"This is arising from the first MACC IP (investigation papers) given to my office three weeks ago. No doubt there will be more," Mr Thomas said. .

Najib spent the night in detention and arrived in court wearing a dark blue suit and a red tie.

He was granted bail of RM1 million and was ordered to surrender his passports. The judge set a tentative date for the trial to begin on Feb 18.

Each of the four charges against Mr Najib carries a prison term of up to 20 years.

The abuse of power charge also carries a fine of not less than five times the "value of gratification".

Vice-president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat Tian Chua said Najib is the first former prime minister to be charged in court "in the history of Malaysia".

"It signals a new era where no one in public office will be immune from punitive action if they abuse power," he added.