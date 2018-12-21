Chaos as drones shut down UK's Gatwick airport

Passengers waiting at Gatwick airport in Sussex, southeast England yesterday. About 110,000 passengers on 760 flights were due to fly from the airfield.

LONDON: Drones flying near London's Gatwick airport grounded hundreds of flights, causing chaos for tens of thousands of Christmas travellers in what authorities said was a reckless attempt to cripple Britain's second busiest airport.

Flights were halted at Gatwick at 2103 GMT on Wednesday (5.03 am, Thursday Singapore time) after two drones were spotted flying near its airfield, triggering the biggest disruption to its operations since a volcanic ash cloud grounded flights in 2010.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said those flying the drones were "irresponsible and completely unacceptable" and voiced sympathy for people having their travel plans upset just days before Christmas.

Gatwick's biggest airline, easyJet, told passengers to check before travelling to the airport as several thousand people waited there in chaotic scenes.

"It's really busy. People are sitting everywhere, on the stairs, on the floors," passenger Ani Kochiashvili, who was booked onto a Wednesday evening flight, told Reuters by phone.

Police said more than 20 units were searching for the drone operators yesterday, when the airport had expected to handle more than 110,000 passengers.

"At the moment we're still getting sightings of the drones in and around the airfield," Gatwick Policing Airport Commander Justin Burtenshaw told the BBC.

Sussex regional police said public safety was paramount, adding in a statement: "There are no indications to suggest this is terror-related."

ONGOING

Gatwick, which lies 50 km south of London, gave no indication on when it would reopen and described the situation as an "ongoing incident".

There has been an increase in near-collisions by unmanned aircraft and commercial jets, heightening concerns for safety across the aviation industry in recent years.

The number of near misses between private drones and aircraft in Britain more than tripled between 2015 and 2017, with 92 incidents recorded last year, according to the UK Airprox Board.

Gatwick Chief Operating Officer Chris Woodroofe warned that the knock-on effects from the airport closure would last for more than 24 hours.

He described one of the drones as a heavy industrial model.

"It's definitely not a standard, off-the-shelf type drone.

"Given what has happened I definitely believe it is a deliberate act, yes," he said on BBC radio.