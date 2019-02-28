Chaos, gridlock a daily ordeal for Manila’s long-suffering commuters

MANILA: It is 3.30am in the Philippines and much of San Jose Del Monte is fast asleep.

Flashlight in hand, street sweeper Alejandro Galasao, 58, navigates a labyrinth of alleys to a main road to catch a bus to the capital Manila 30km away. He has to wake up in the middle of the night for a job that does not start until 6am.

Traffic is so bad in Manila that if he leaves any later, there is no way he will clock in on time.

"If I go to work at rush hour, it would take me three hours," Mr Galasao told Reuters.

"This is the only job I know. Even if I find something else, I doubt I would earn any better."

Metro Manila, a sprawl of 16 cities fused together by outdated infrastructure, is creaking under the weight of millions of vehicles, owing largely to economic growth of more than 6 per cent a year since 2012.

Urban rail coverage is limited, trains are prone to breakdowns and queues spill onto streets, where exhaust fumes are intoxicating.

COMMUTE

Quality of life is poor for many urban Filipinos, who spend a chunk of their day commuting.

Ms Janice Sarad works at a bank head office and leaves home four hours before work starts in Bonifacio Global City, a Manila business hub.

On a typical day, Ms Sarad, 22, takes a train, a bus and two passenger jeeps to get to work.

"In the morning, it is more difficult to commute because the pressure not to be late is there. You really have to fight your way in," she said.