Chaos in Manila as thousands rush to get jabs before lockdown

A crowd of Filipinos waiting to be vaccinated outside a mall in Manila, a day before stricter lockdown measures set in.

MANILA : Chaos and confusion marred several Covid-19 vaccination sites in Manila as thousands showed up hoping to receive a shot before the Philippines capital went back into lockdown for two weeks.

Movement restrictions were reimposed across greater Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, from midnight yesterday to try slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The authorities announced last night that adjacent provinces will also be pulled into the lockdown as health facilities are overwhelmed.

The tougher restrictions, already in effect in Metropolitan Manila from yesterday, will also be imposed in Laguna province, and the cities of Cagayan De Oro and Iloilo.

Ms Maricel Bacay, a 59-year-old housewife, was queueing outside a mall in Antipolo city in Rizal, one of those neighbouring provinces, at 3am to try and beat anticipated crowds.

"There was news that you can't get inside the malls or supermarket if you're not vaccinated," Ms Bacay told Reuters.

Ms Ofelia Gonzales, 36, a Manila food vendor, missed the cut-off for a vaccine despite queueing since Wednesday night. "If they keep extending the lockdown, who will provide meals if we can't get out," she said.

With around 1.6 million cases and more than 28,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second-worst outbreak in South-east Asia after Indonesia.

Just 10.3 million people, or 9.3 per cent of the Philippines' 110 million population, have been fully vaccinated. The government target is to immunise up to 70 million people this year.