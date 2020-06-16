Chennai to be locked down again as coronavirus cases surge

A health worker sprays disinfectant inside government offices as a preventive measure in Chennai, where cases have risen.

NEW DELHI: A lockdown will be reimposed on Friday on some 15 million people in the southern Indian city of Chennai and several neighbouring districts, state officials said, as coronavirus cases surge.

"Full lockdown from 19th for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kanchipuram districts," the Tamil Nadu state government tweeted yesterday.

It will be in place until the end of the month.

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is the second-worst hit state in India after Maharashtra.

It has recorded just over 44,000 cases out of a nationwide total of 332,424, according to official figures. A majority of the cases are in Chennai, according to media reports.

In South-east Asia, Thailand yesterday lifted a nationwide curfew after more than two months and allowed restaurants to resume selling alcohol as the crisis eased, with 21 days since a recorded case of local transmission.

Other establishments allowed to reopen on Monday were schools with less than 120 students, exhibition halls, music concerts, film productions, playgrounds, amusement parks and sports competitions without spectators.

Pubs, bars and karaoke outlets will remain closed, but restaurants that reopened two weeks ago with social distancing will now be able to serve alcohol.

Thailand has 3,135 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.

There were no new cases yesterday.

Indonesia yesterday reported 1,017 new infections and 64 more deaths, the country's highest Covid-19 death toll in a single day to date.

The total number of cases in Indonesia has reached 39,294, while fatalities stood at 2,198.

Malaysia yesterday said pre-schools and kindergartens can resume from July 1, subject to strict compliance of standard operating procedures.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Education Ministry will give details soon on procedures that must be in place before entering classrooms and at the end of each day's session as well as during playtime.

Malaysia reported 41 cases yesterday, raising its cumulative total to 8,494 infections.

There were no new deaths, so the toll remains at 121.

The Philippines reported 10 more deaths and 490 additional infections.