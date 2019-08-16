Child sex abuse victims in New York file suits under new law

NEW YORK: Hundreds of alleged child sex abuse victims filed civil cases in New York State on Wednesday under a new law that allows them to seek damages for crimes going back decades.

The Child Victims Act extends the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse.

It was approved by Governor Andrew Cuomo in February but opposed by the Catholic Church.

The law allows alleged victims until the age of 55 to file civil cases and 28 for criminal suits, compared with a limit of 23 under the old rule.

It also establishes a one-year litigation window for any victim, regardless of age, to take civil action.