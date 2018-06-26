Children, coach trapped in flooded cave in Thailand

Rescue operations were continuing overnight, and teams were on standby with supplies.

MAE SAI, THAILAND: Hundreds of rescuers were mobilised yesterday to save 12 children and their football coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, where they have been trapped for two days amid heavy rain and dwindling food supplies.

Divers found bicycles, shoes and footprints in the 5km long Tham Luang cave, where the football team and coach have been trapped since Saturday, an official told AFP.

The group is believed to have retreated into the cave as heavy monsoon rain fell and flooded the entrance of the cave in a national park near the border with Myanmar.

"We are surveying the areas around the mountain and will try to find another exit or entrance," Chiang Rai provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn told AFP.

But one expert who has studied the cave for the past six years told officials there was only one entrance, which is now blocked by water.

The team, aged between 11 and 16, went into the cave after football training on Saturday.

One of their mothers raised the alarm when her son failed to return home.

Mr Narongsak said rescue operations would continue overnight and teams were on standby with supplies.

"We are preparing everything - water pumps in case the water is still high when we find them and food and drink," he said.

Light rain fell in the area yesterday and was expected to continue into today.