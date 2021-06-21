China administers one-billionth Covid-19 shot

People getting the China National Biotec Group Covid-19 vaccine in Chongqing. The country aims to fully vaccinate 40 per cent of its population by the end of the month.

BEIJING: China yesterday announced it had administered its one-billionth shot in the world's biggest coronavirus inoculation drive.

China's vaccine milestone comes after the number of shots administered globally passed 2.5 billion on Friday, according to an AFP count from official sources.

But its vaccination efforts initially got off to a slow start after a successful fight against the virus left little sense of urgency to get jabbed.

A lack of transparency and previous vaccine scandals have also led to resistance among many residents.

The authorities have set an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 40 per cent of China's nearly 1.4 billion people by the end of this month.

Some provinces are offering vaccines for free to encourage people to roll up their sleeves.

Residents in central Anhui province have been given free eggs, while some living in Beijing have received shopping coupons.

China reported 23 new confirmed cases for Saturday, down from 30 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said yesterday.

All new cases were imported infections from overseas, with 12 reported in the southern Guangdong province, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 20 from 42 a day earlier.

China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 91,587 by the end of Saturday, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Meanwhile, Taiwan welcomed 2.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from the US yesterday, more than doubling the major semiconductor-producing island's arsenal of shots as it deals with a cluster of domestic infections.

Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through "vaccine diplomacy," initially had promised to donate 750,000 doses but increased that number as President Joe Biden's administration advances its pledge to send 80 million US-made shots around the world.