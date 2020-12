China calls for new talks with US after Biden win

BEIJING: China's top diplomat yesterday called for the resumption of talks with the incoming US administration of President-elect Joe Biden, as relations between the world's two largest economies continued to nosedive.

Beijing and Washington have locked horns over issues from trade and China's human rights record to its ambitions in the South China Sea.

But speaking during a video call with the board of the US-China Business Council yesterday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said "the two sides should work together".

"We need to strive to restart the dialogue, get back on the right track, and rebuild mutual trust in the next phase of China-US relations," he said.

His comments come days after Washington unveiled travel restrictions for members of the Chinese Communist Party over human rights abuses in the restive region of Xinjiang, as relations between the two tumble to the lowest point in decades.

More sanctions are expected this week, with Bloomberg reporting yesterday that the US was set to slap at least a dozen officials with asset freezes over their role in the disqualification of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong.

Still, China's top diplomat appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone yesterday, saying the two sides should work to "expand consensus" and co-operation.

"For problems that cannot be immediately resolved, we need to maintain a constructive attitude to... avoid intensifying and escalating the overall situation of China-US relations," Mr Wang said.

Mr Biden is set to assume the presidency on Jan 20, succeeding Mr Donald Trump, who launched a bruising trade war against China and targeted the global ambitions of groups including telecoms giant Huawei.

The president-elect is expected to be more measured in tone and knit back together tattered alliances on the global stage.