China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark ruling
BEIJING A man in China has been ordered to pay his ex-wife 50,000 yuan (S$10,200) for years of unpaid housework, in a landmark divorce case.
Under a new civil code, which came into effect this year, divorcing spouses have the right for the first time to claim compensation if they took on responsibilities at home.
Ex-wife Wang told the Beijing court that during five years of marriage she "looked after the child and managed household chores", while (her husband) Chen did not.
She filed a claim for extra compensation for housework and childcare duties, according to a Feb 4 court statement.
The court ruled in Wang's favour and awarded her 50,000 yuan plus sole child custody and an additional 2,000 yuan in alimony per month.
- AFP
