China cracks down on fake Covid-19 vaccines; one gang made $3.7m

SHANGHAI: China is cracking down on vaccine-related crimes, making dozens of arrests over the production and distribution of fake coronavirus vaccines, price gouging and illegal inoculations, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday.

The authorities had arrested 70 people by last Wednesday in 21 vaccine-related cases, many of which surfaced during the initial phases of roll-out.

One group of people allegedly made a profit of about 18 million yuan (S$3.7 million) by packaging saline solution or mineral water in 58,000 doses of spurious vaccines, Xinhua said, identifying its leader, who was arrested on Christmas Day, only by the surname Kong.

In other cases, fake vaccines were sold at high prices, included in emergency inoculation schemes at hospitals, or smuggled abroad, it added.

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate urged regional agencies to cooperate with police in swift and unwavering action to curb such activities, the agency said.

China had given 40.5 million doses of vaccine to key groups of people by last Tuesday.

The country, where the virus was first detected, reported nine new cases for Sunday, compared to seven a day earlier, the health commission said yesterday.

Of the cases, eight were imported infections, while one case was recorded in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

New asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed Covid-19 cases, fell to 10 from 17 a day earlier.

China saw a resurgence of the disease last month, when a new cluster emerged in Hebei and later took hold in north-eastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces, in the country's worst outbreak since March.

The authorities in these provinces introduced lockdowns, travel curbs and mass testing in a bid to contain the disease.

Data from recent days suggests that China has been able to avoid another full-blown Covid-19 crisis over the Chinese New Year Holiday.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 89,772 cases, the health authority said.