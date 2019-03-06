China cuts taxes, sees ‘tough struggle’ as growth slows

BEIJING: China's Premier warned yesterday that the country faces a "tough struggle" as he unveiled tax cuts and other measures to prop up an economy expected to slow further this year.

Premier Li Keqiang told the opening session of China's annual National People's Congress (NPC) that the government is targeting growth of 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent this year, lowering its range from last year.

The slowdown and trade war have turned into major challenges for President Xi Jinping, one year after the NPC boosted his status as the country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong by abolishing term limits and etching his name into China's Constitution.

Nearly 3,000 delegates gathered under smoggy skies and tight security for the two-week session, with legislation aimed at improving conditions for foreign investors topping the agenda.

"In pursuing development this year, we will face a graver and more complicated environment as well as risks and challenges, foreseeable and otherwise, that are greater in number and size," Mr Li said in his speech. "We must be fully prepared for a tough struggle."

The government had set a target of around 6.5 per cent last year and eventually recorded official growth of 6.6 per cent - the slowest pace in nearly three decades.

Three-quarters of provinces have already lowered their annual growth targets this year.

"We have made a moderate adjustment to our projection on the basis of a thorough assessment of destabilising factors and uncertainties affecting the economic performance," Mr Li said as he read a work report to the congress.

To combat slowing growth, policymakers have said they will lower taxes, reduce fees and streamline red tape.

China will cut company taxes and employer social insurance contributions paid on behalf of workers by nearly 2 trillion yuan (S$403 billion), according to a government report presented to the congress.

The value-added tax for manufacturers will be lowered to 13 per cent from 16 per cent and drop 1 per cent for transportation and construction industries.

Beijing will also pick up spending, with China's targeted fiscal deficit set to increase to 2.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), from 2.6 per cent last year.

Fiscal policy will be "proactive", while monetary policy will remain "prudent", he said.

To combat problems facing small businesses, Beijing will raise the value-added tax threshold to 100,000 yuan in monthly sales, from 30,000 yuan and direct large state banks to lend 30 per cent more to small firms this year.

Beijing is determined to achieve above 6 percent growth for the next two years to deliver on its promise of doubling GDP for the decade ending 2020, said Mr Lu Ting, an analyst at Nomura bank.

As the economy slows, the government has unveiled a military budget increase of 7.5 per cent to 1.2 trillion yuan, lower than last year's 8.1 per cent hike.

Recent economic data point to the difficulties China faces, with growth in the last three months of 2018 clocking in at 6.4 per cent.