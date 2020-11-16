China finds coronavirus on frozen beef, tripe from various countries

BEIJING: The eastern Chinese city of Jinan said it has found the coronavirus on beef and tripe, and on packaging for the products, which came from Brazil, New Zealand and Bolivia. China has ramped up testing on frozen foods and the Jinan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement that the entry ports for the packages were Shanghai's Yangshan port customs and outer port customs.

More than 7,500 people who may have had contact with the contaminated products and other related personnel have tested negative for the coronavirus, it said.

Chinese authorities last week found the coronavirus on the packaging of Saudi shrimp in Lanzhou city, Brazilian beef in Wuhan city and Argentinian beef in Shandong and Jiangsu provinces.

China is the world's top beef buyer and Brazil and Argentina are its largest suppliers.

Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province in central China, detected coronavirus on the outer packaging of frozen pork from Argentina on Friday.

China has suspended imports of 99 suppliers from 20 countries, saying such measures are needed to prevent the import of the virus, which has been largely contained domestically.