China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong

HONG KONG: China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system yesterday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as the authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule it.

The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its grip over its freest city.

Under the new law, Hong Kong's legislature will be expanded from 70 to 90 seats. Only 20 of those seats will now be directly elected, down from 35, Mr Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong's sole delegate on China's Parliament, said.

The majority - 40 - will be chosen by a pro-Beijing committee. The remaining 30 will be chosen by "functional constituencies" - bodies representing certain industries and special interest groups that have also been historically loyal to Beijing.