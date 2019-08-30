China to hold largest military, civilian parade for 70th birthday

BEIJING: China will hold a massive military parade showcasing some of its most advanced weaponry to celebrate its 70th anniversary, the authorities announced yesterday.

It comes as the trade war with the US threatens to engulf the global economy, with Beijing and Washington's navies jostling for influence in South-east Asia and unrest in Hong Kong.

The military and civilian parade, on Oct 1, is expected to be the biggest in its history.

"We have to point out that this military parade won't be targeted at any countries or districts and any specific incidents," said General Cai Zhijun, a member of the Chinese army's General Staff, at a press conference in Beijing yesterday.

WORLD PEACE

Gen Cai said the size of the military parade was not a sign of aggression and the Chinese army was "committed to safeguarding world peace and regional stability". However, the largest army in the world "will show some advanced weapons for the first time".

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also set to make "an important speech" to the nation, said Mr Wang Xiaohui, Executive Vice-Minister of Publicity in the Communist Party of China's Central Committee.

It has been a tough year for Mr Xi, with months of the worst unrest in Hong Kong since it was handed back to China in 1997.

Protesters have openly criticised an increasingly assertive Beijing, provoking fears China will resort to a heavy-handed intervention to stop the unrest.