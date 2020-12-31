China jails 10 Hong Kong activists over bid to flee to Taiwan

HONG KONG: A Chinese court yesterday jailed 10 Hong Kong democracy activists for up to three years over a bid to flee the city by speedboat to Taiwan.

The group was arrested by the Chinese coastguard on Aug 23 en route to Taiwan. A Shenzhen court sentenced Tang Kai-yin to three years in jail and Quinn Moon to two years for organising an illegal border crossing.

The eight others were sentenced to seven months' jail for illegally crossing the border.

The 12 people caught were facing prosecution in Hong Kong related to last year's protests.

Two minors, aged 17 and 18, were returned to the city yesterday after they admitted wrongdoing, Chinese officials said.