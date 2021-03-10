China launches Covid-19 vaccination certs for cross-border travel

BEIJING: China has launched a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies.

The certificate issued by China will have details about the holder's Covid-19 vaccination information and test results, the department of consular affairs under China's Foreign Ministry said on its website.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday the aim of the certificate is to achieve mutual verification of information such as nucleic acid testing and vaccination, and contribute to safe and orderly interaction of people.