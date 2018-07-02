China lends $1.36b to Pakistan to boost plummeting FX reserves

ISLAMABAD China has lent Pakistan US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) to boost the South Asian country's plummeting foreign currency reserves, two sources in Pakistan's Finance Ministry told Reuters.

The loan highlights Islamabad's growing dependence on Chinese loans to buffer its foreign currency reserves, which fell to US$9.66 billion last week from US$16.4 billion in May last year.

"Yes, it is with us," said one Finance Ministry source on the Chinese money.

With the latest loan, China's lending to Pakistan in this fiscal year ending in June is set to breach US$5 billion.

China's attempts to prop up Pakistan's economy follow a strengthening of ties in the wake of China's pledge to fund power and road infrastructure as part of the US$57 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.