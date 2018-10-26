China listens to Trump's cellphone calls, tries to sway policy: Report

WASHINGTON Chinese spies often eavesdrop on President Donald Trump when he uses his unsecure mobile phone to gossip with old friends, and Beijing uses what it learns to try to sway US policy, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Wednesday, citing current and former US officials.

Mr Trump's aides have repeatedly warned him that his mobile phone calls are not secure and that Russian spies routinely eavesdrop on the conversations, but they say the President still refuses to give up his mobile phones, NYT reported.

The officials said US spy agencies had learned from people in foreign governments and by intercepting communications from foreign officials that China and Russia were listening to the calls.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the NYT report.

China has a sophisticated approach towards the intercepted calls and is seeking to use them to determine what Mr Trump thinks, whom he listens to and how best to sway him, NYT reported.

Beijing, particularly, is trying to use what it learns to prevent the current trade war between the two countries from escalating further, according to the newspaper.

Chinese officials rely on Chinese businessmen and others with ties to Beijing to feed arguments and viewpoints to Mr Trump's friends in an effort to influence him, NYT reported, citing the US officials.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a letter to several senators in March that it had observed activity in Washington consistent with mobile subscriber identity catchers.

An FCC commissioner said at a meeting the issue was serious and the surveillance tools could be used by criminals or foreign actors.