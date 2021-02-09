China: No local Covid-19 infections for first time in nearly 2 months

SHANGHAI: China reported no new locally transmitted mainland Covid-19 case for the first time in nearly two months, official data showed yesterday, adding to signs that it has managed to stamp out the latest wave of the disease.

This marked the first time China has had zero local infections since Dec 16, suggesting the aggressive steps taken by authorities managed to stop the disease spreading further from major clusters in Hebei province surrounding Beijing and the Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces.

The total number of cases in China stands at 89,706, while the death toll remains at 4,636.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported the lowest daily number of cases since late November as the government slightly eased social distancing restrictions in the face of growing criticism from businesses impacted by the rules.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 289 cases as of midnight Sunday, with the daily tally falling below 300 for the first time since Nov 23.

In recent months, South Korea has been battling its largest wave of infections, with daily cases hitting more than 1,200 over the Christmas holiday.

Despite the drop in cases since then, authorities have been hesitant to ease unprecedented curbs ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday from Feb 11, when tens of millions of Koreans usually travel across the country to family gatherings.

South Korea on Saturday eased curfews on more than half a million restaurants and other businesses outside the capital Seoul, but rules remain stricter in the capital Seoul and surrounding areas, where more than 70 per cent of cases are.

In late January, authorities extended curbs until Feb 14 - including a ban on private gatherings larger than four people - and called on residents to stay home during the long holiday.

The Seoul government said yesterday that pet cats and dogs with a fever, cough or breathing difficulties will be offered coronavirus tests if they have been exposed to carriers.

Tests will be limited to pets that show symptoms after coming into contact with humans who have tested positive.