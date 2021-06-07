China police nab suspect in street knife attack that killed six

People paying their respects and bowing in front of flowers left by residents at the site of the stabbing in Anqing, China.

BEIJING Police caught a suspect in a knife attack that killed six people and injured 14 on Saturday in the Chinese city of Anqing, the local authorities said yesterday.

The suspect in the attack, which took place on a pedestrian shopping street, is an unemployed 25-year-old man who was "venting anger over things not going well in the family, and pessimism", the Communist Party in Anqing said in a statement on Weibo.