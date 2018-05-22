China praises positive steps in US trade row, says didn’t give in

BEIJING Chinese state media yesterday praised a significant dialling back of trade tension with the US, saying China had stood its ground and the two countries had huge potential for win-win business cooperation.

A trade war was "on hold" after the world's largest economies agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.

The previous day, Beijing and Washington said they would keep talking about measures under which China would import more energy and agricultural commodities from the US to narrow the US$335 billion (S$450 billion) annual US goods and services trade deficit with China.

The official China Daily said everyone could sigh of relief at the ratcheting down of the rhetoric and cited China's chief negotiator, Vice-Premier Liu He, as saying the talks had been "positive, pragmatic, constructive and productive".

"Despite all the pressure, China didn't 'fold,' as US President Donald Trump observed. Instead, it stood firm and continually expressed its willingness to talk," the English-language newspaper said in an editorial.

"That the US finally shared this willingness, means the two sides have successfully averted the head-on confrontation that at one point seemed inevitable," it said.

During an initial round of talks this month in Beijing, the US demanded that China reduce its trade surplus by US$200 billion. No dollar figure was cited in the countries' joint statement on Saturday.

But some analysts in Beijing warned that trade tension would persist and that China should prepare for more action on trade from the Trump administration.

"We should not be blindly optimistic," Professor Shi Yinhong, an expert on China-US relations at Renmin University in Beijing said at a forum on Sunday after the trade agreement was announced.

"Blind optimism (could lead to) China losing at this crossroads." Prof Shi said China could accept a lower trade surplus and reduce its market entry barriers, but would not compromise on its industrial policy.