China prepares for ‘storm’ if property firm Evergrande fails: Report

BEIJING: The Chinese authorities are asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of debt-ridden China Evergrande Group, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported yesterday, citing officials familiar with the discussions.

The move has been characterised as "getting ready for the possible storm" by the officials, according to the report.

The officials said local-level government agencies and state-owned enterprises have been instructed to step in only at the last minute should Evergrande fail to manage its affairs in an orderly fashion, WSJ reported.

Local governments have been tasked with preventing unrest and mitigating the ripple effect on home buyers and the broader economy, according to the report.

Evergrande, China's second-biggest property developer, had US$83.5 million (S$112 million) in dollar-bond interest payments due yesterday on a US$2 billion offshore bond, and a US$47.5 million dollar-bond interest payment due next week. Both bonds would default if Evergrande fails to settle the interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates.

The company ran into trouble over the past few months as Beijing tightened rules in its property sector to rein back debt levels and speculation.