World

China records highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since January

Jul 21, 2021 06:00 am

BEIJING/SHANGHAI China yesterday reported the highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases since January, driven by a surge in imported infections in Yunnan, where cases are spilling over from an "alarming spike" in neighbouring Myanmar.

China recorded 65 cases for Monday, compared with 31 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said. That was the most since Jan 30, when 92 new cases were reported.

Imported infections accounted for most of the latest cases , with Yunnan reporting 41 cases originating from abroad, all of whom were Chinese nationals who returned from Myanmar.

The United Nations said it is stepping up efforts to fight an "alarming spike" in infections in Myanmar. It reported 5,189 infections and a record 281 Covid-19 deaths on Monday, state-run TV reported. - REUTERS

These photos show Indonesians praying outside a mosque to mark Eid al-Adha in Bekasi on Java last year versus this year, when restrictions are being tightened.
World

Indonesia extends curbs as infections continue to soar

Related Stories

India’s Covid-19 deaths is up to 10 times higher than reported: Study

WHO chief: We can beat Covid-19 if everyone plays their part

US firemen fighting wildfire spanning an area larger than Los Angeles

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD