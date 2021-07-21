China records highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since January
BEIJING/SHANGHAI China yesterday reported the highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases since January, driven by a surge in imported infections in Yunnan, where cases are spilling over from an "alarming spike" in neighbouring Myanmar.
China recorded 65 cases for Monday, compared with 31 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said. That was the most since Jan 30, when 92 new cases were reported.
Imported infections accounted for most of the latest cases , with Yunnan reporting 41 cases originating from abroad, all of whom were Chinese nationals who returned from Myanmar.
The United Nations said it is stepping up efforts to fight an "alarming spike" in infections in Myanmar. It reported 5,189 infections and a record 281 Covid-19 deaths on Monday, state-run TV reported. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now