China records highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since January

BEIJING/SHANGHAI China yesterday reported the highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases since January, driven by a surge in imported infections in Yunnan, where cases are spilling over from an "alarming spike" in neighbouring Myanmar.

China recorded 65 cases for Monday, compared with 31 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said. That was the most since Jan 30, when 92 new cases were reported.

Imported infections accounted for most of the latest cases , with Yunnan reporting 41 cases originating from abroad, all of whom were Chinese nationals who returned from Myanmar.