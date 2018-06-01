China rejects ‘ridiculous’ US accusation of S China Sea militarisation

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis (wearing tie) arriving at a Singapore military airport yesterday ahead of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security summit.

BEIJING: US claims that China is militarising the South China Sea are "ridiculous", China said yesterday, after US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Washington would confront China's actions in the disputed waterways.

Mr Mattis said on Tuesday that the US would push back against what it sees as China's militarisation of islands in the South China Sea despite China's condemnation of a voyage through the region on the weekend by two US Navy ships.

"The US military presence in the South China Sea is greater than that of China and other countries that surround the seas combined," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing.

Ms Hua also questioned whether US Navy freedom of navigation operations were about preserving the right for ships to sail through the region or an attempt to maintain hegemony.

"This sounds like a case of a thief crying 'stop thief' to cover his misdeeds," she said.

Speaking at another briefing, Defence Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said they had noted that the United States had been "turning a blind eye to the facts and hyping up" the militarisation of the South China Sea.

No country has the right to "make irresponsible remarks"about China's building of defence facilities on its own territory, Mr Ren said.

But he said the US had formally proposed Mr Mattis visit China, and both countries were coordinating on the details. He did not provide a date for a possible trip.

The Global Times, a state-backed Chinese tabloid that does not reflect official policy, said in an editorial yesterday that China must prepare to forcefully respond to any "extreme" US interference in the South China Sea.

"Aside from deploying defensive weapons on the Spratly Islands, China should build a powerful deterrence system, including an aerial base and a roving naval force and base," the paper said.

Reuters reported that two US Navy warships sailed near some South China Sea islands, prompting anger in Beijing, which claims most of the strategic waters where Chinese, Japanese and some South-east Asian navies operate.

While the Sunday operation had been planned months in advance, it comes at a sensitive time and days after the Pentagon withdrew an invitation to China to attend a major US-hosted naval drill.

Pentagon officials have complained that China has not been candid about its military build-up and using South China Sea islands to gather intelligence. Recent satellite photos showed China appeared to have deployed truck-mounted surface-to-air missiles or anti-ship cruise missiles at Woody Island.

China's air force also landed bombers on disputed islands and reefs in the South China Sea as part of a training exercise.