China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases, highest in nearly 3 weeks

BEIJING: China reported the highest daily increase in cases in nearly three weeks with 16 new infections discovered on Sunday, as the number of so-called imported cases jumped in Sichuan province.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement yesterday that all the new cases involved travellers from overseas, 11 of which were reported in Sichuan. China reported two confirmed cases on May 29, both of which were imported.

Chinese state television reported that the Sichuan cases came on a flight from Egypt, and another six asymptomatic cases were found on the same flight.

China does not count asymptomatic cases as confirmed Covid-19 infections.

The NHC also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases for Sunday, compared with three a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 83,017, while the death toll remains at 4,634.

In another development, Hong Kong has confirmed its first locally transmitted case in more than two weeks, fuelling concerns over its spread as restrictions on movement are relaxed.

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said on Sunday it was investigating two confirmed cases, taking the number of cases to 1,085. Four people have died of the disease.

The global financial hub last reported a locally transmitted case on May 14, when a 62-year-old man with no travel history was confirmed with coronavirus.

NO TRAVEL HISTORY

The two new cases involved a 34-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man. Neither had a travel history during the incubation or infectious period, CHP said.

The woman is a night-shift worker at a Kerry Logistics warehouse in Kwai Chung district where she labels food items imported from Britain, broadcaster RTHK reported.

Two co-workers, who fell ill a month ago, tested positive for Covid-19 and the authorities are investigating if the warehouse where one of the patients works represents a new cluster of infections, RTHK reported, citing CHP.