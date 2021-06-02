China reports first human case of H10N3 strain of bird flu

BEIJING : A man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said yesterday.

The man, a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, was hospitalised on April 28 after developing a fever and other symptoms, the NHC said in a statement.

The 41-year-old was diagnosed as having the H10N3 avian influenza virus on May 28, it said, but did not give details on how the man had been infected with the virus. He is stable and set to be discharged from hospital.

Medical observation of his close contacts have not found any other cases.

H10N3 is a low pathogenic, or relatively less severe, strain of the virus in poultry, and the risk of it spreading on a large scale was very low, the NHC added.

The strain is "not a very common virus", said regional laboratory coordinator Filip Claes, of the Food and Agriculture Organisation's Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases at the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.