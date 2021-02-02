China reports lowest rise in Covid-19 cases as WHO visits Hubei CDC

The convoy carrying the World Health Organisation team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus arriving at the Wuhan Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

SHANGHAI: China reported the lowest daily increase in Covid-19 cases in more than three weeks, official data showed yesterday, reversing a sharp uptick a day earlier.

New cases more than halved to 42, the National Health Commission said, down from 92 a day earlier and marking the lowest one-day increase since 33 cases were reported on Jan 8.

Of the 33 locally transmitted infections, Heilongjiang reported 22 cases, while cases in neighbouring Jilin province fell to 10 from 63 a day earlier.

Meanwhile, a World Health Organisation-led team investigating the origins of the pandemic yesterday visited the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in Hubei, where the outbreak emerged in late 2019.